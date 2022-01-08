Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Deluxe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

DLX stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.57. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

