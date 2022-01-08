Duality Advisers LP Makes New $509,000 Investment in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.07.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,168,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,914 shares of company stock worth $3,331,262 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.