Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of CVR Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in CVR Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

