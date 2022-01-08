Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 40,393 Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Alector by 48.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Alector by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alector by 13.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 340,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 39,524 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,500. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $182.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.41 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

