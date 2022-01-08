Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 2,770 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.53.

Shares of WING stock opened at $163.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.96. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

