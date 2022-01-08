Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 10,049 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,363,000 after purchasing an additional 382,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,228,000 after buying an additional 107,588 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after buying an additional 276,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,672,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after buying an additional 63,697 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after buying an additional 97,241 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

NYSE HASI opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.