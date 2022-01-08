Duality Advisers LP Acquires 3,599 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LTC Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in LTC Properties by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in LTC Properties by 33.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 26,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in LTC Properties by 28.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

LTC stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

