DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $22.11 million and $1.03 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00063667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,810,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,481,682,934 coins. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.