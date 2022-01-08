Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Driven Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $31.54 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 10.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,044,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,846,000 after purchasing an additional 386,464 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after buying an additional 1,450,954 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 15.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,627,000 after buying an additional 421,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,699,000 after buying an additional 50,988 shares during the period. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

