DragonVein Price Reaches $0.0034 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $153,860.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,131.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.25 or 0.00895429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00257620 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023417 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003066 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

