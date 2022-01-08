DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.12.

DKNG opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $2,525,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 362.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

