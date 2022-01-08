DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in DraftKings by 40.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,690,000 after purchasing an additional 695,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.