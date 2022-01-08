Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Short Interest Down 43.8% in December

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NYSE RDY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 129,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,243. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

