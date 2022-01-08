Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $1,235,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth $2,053,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.