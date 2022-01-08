Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Domo worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Domo by 313.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 425.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $44.41 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $98.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

