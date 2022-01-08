Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives $93.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.67.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.09. Domo has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

