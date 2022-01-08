Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives $93.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.67.
DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Domo stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.09. Domo has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $98.35.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Domo
Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.
Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.