Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $238.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.96 and a 200-day moving average of $223.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.89.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.