Dogey-Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $4.33 million and $5,253.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogey-Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00076100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.32 or 0.07339919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,983.63 or 0.99994933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00070464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Coin Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 959,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 423,669,657,457,391 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Dogey-Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogey-Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogey-Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.