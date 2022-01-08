DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $314,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 87.5% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.36, a PEG ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.87.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,403 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

