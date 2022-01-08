Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 294,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 732,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DSS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 386,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,019. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Document Security Systems has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million. Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Document Security Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Document Security Systems by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Document Security Systems by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,559 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About Document Security Systems

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

