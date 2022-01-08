Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) Shares Up 1.7%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.56. 9,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 6,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

