DiFy.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $3.60 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $3.60 million and $40,530.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00058528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005430 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Coin Profile

DiFy.Finance (CRYPTO:YFIII) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official website for DiFy.Finance is dify.finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

DiFy.Finance Coin Trading

