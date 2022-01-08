DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.50-15.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.41.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $108.14 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

