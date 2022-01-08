Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,989.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,989.33 ($53.76).

Several research analysts recently commented on DGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.62) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.66) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($49.86) to GBX 3,900 ($52.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($52.55) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.21) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,542 ($47.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,288.28 ($11,168.68). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 663 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,438.

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,874.50 ($52.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.80) and a one year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($58.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,894.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,649.39. The stock has a market cap of £90.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

