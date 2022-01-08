DeXe Trading Down 20.7% Over Last Week (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, DeXe has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $32.75 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe coin can now be bought for about $9.34 or 0.00022835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005510 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,214 coins. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

