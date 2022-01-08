Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price to $19.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CNHI has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

