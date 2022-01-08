Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 ($18.19) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.04) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.95) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.45).

GSK opened at GBX 1,598.40 ($21.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,628.78 ($21.95). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,575.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,481.04. The company has a market cap of £80.43 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.83) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,395.63).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

