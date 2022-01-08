Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $19.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.35 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.42.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Amundi purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $536,061,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $124,534,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $56,733,004,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,211 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

