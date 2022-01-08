Deutsche Bank AG Sells 308,113 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 308,113 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $20,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 65.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

RCI stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

