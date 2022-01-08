Deutsche Bank AG Sells 26,132 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,132 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in YETI were worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,482,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

