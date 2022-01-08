Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,450,366 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450,366 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $23,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $79.95 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

