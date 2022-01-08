Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.86% of Agilysys worth $23,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

