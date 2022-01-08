Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 453.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,003 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $24,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,666.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

