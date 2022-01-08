Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 171,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BOX were worth $22,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.66 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

