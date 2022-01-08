Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 171,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BOX were worth $22,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.66 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

