Deutsche Bank AG Has $24.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,343 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $24,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average is $100.68. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

