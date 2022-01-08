Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,769 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of People’s United Financial worth $21,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

