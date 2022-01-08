Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,895 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Denbury were worth $20,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Denbury by 539.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denbury by 206.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Denbury by 244.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,171 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth $139,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Denbury by 178.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,362 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.34.

DEN stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

