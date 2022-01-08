Deutsche Bank AG Buys 807,379 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,231,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807,379 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $25,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 45.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 502,189 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 23.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altice USA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Altice USA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $443,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

