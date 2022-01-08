Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells $127,415.42 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $127,415.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DNLI traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,782. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $83.98.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.