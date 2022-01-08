DeltaChain (DELTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.93 or 0.00416641 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008971 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000920 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $528.43 or 0.01265858 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003458 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

