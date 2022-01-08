Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.47. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 5,935 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $207.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Apparel news, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $75,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $688,175. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

