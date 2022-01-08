DeFi Yield Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $407,423.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $8.54 million and $407,423.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00077007 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.58 or 0.07639470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00076044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,008.62 or 0.99957986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007414 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,810,184 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

