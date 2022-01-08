DEEPSPACE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $57,083.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $57,083.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00057045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00076110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.27 or 0.07318295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,003.79 or 0.99651543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00070919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006843 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

