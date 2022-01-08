Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.01 and last traded at C$4.00. Approximately 983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$47.72 million and a P/E ratio of 36.67.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through Finished Product and Component Manufacturing segments. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporation systems used in mining and oil industries worldwide.

