Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,989,394.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,066,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $20,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

