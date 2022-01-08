DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after purchasing an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in DaVita by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 66,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,245,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,680. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.13.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

