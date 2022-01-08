Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 3,750 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $559,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.79. 2,551,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323,957. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,027.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.86.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.24.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
