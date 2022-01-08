Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DNMR. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

DNMR opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $383,300 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.