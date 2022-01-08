Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Danaher were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Danaher by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 375,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

Danaher stock opened at $295.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

